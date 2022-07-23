M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

NYSE MTB opened at $168.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

