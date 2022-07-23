Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,337 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Domo worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.