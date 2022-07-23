Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 47.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 23.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 28.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 5.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

ATR stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $140.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

