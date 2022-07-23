Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,246 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,951,000 after purchasing an additional 242,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,587,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,098,000 after purchasing an additional 56,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,705,000 after purchasing an additional 82,534 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

