Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,443 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,129,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Crown by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,822,000 after buying an additional 184,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Crown by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after buying an additional 397,454 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crown by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,240,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,369,000 after buying an additional 91,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Price Performance

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.91.

NYSE CCK opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.