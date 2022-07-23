Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 287 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $120,708,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $79,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,169,000 after acquiring an additional 206,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.18.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $293.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

