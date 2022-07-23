Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 4,310 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of STORE Capital worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Price Performance

NYSE STOR opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

