Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 6,150 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mattel worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.45 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

