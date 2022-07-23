Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after buying an additional 884,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,837,000 after acquiring an additional 54,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,093,000 after acquiring an additional 929,501 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,286 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
NYSE WH opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.