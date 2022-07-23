Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after buying an additional 884,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,837,000 after acquiring an additional 54,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,093,000 after acquiring an additional 929,501 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,286 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

