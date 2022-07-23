Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Olin worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Olin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Olin by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at $577,185,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $617,051.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olin Stock Performance

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

OLN stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

