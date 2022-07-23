Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,154 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,035 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC opened at $50.83 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile



Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

