Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $295.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.87. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

