Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,943,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,326,000 after acquiring an additional 514,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,299,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,548,000 after buying an additional 692,622 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,181,000 after buying an additional 2,089,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after buying an additional 109,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,995,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after buying an additional 563,835 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

In other Exelixis news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

