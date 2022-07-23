Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,227 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 250.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after buying an additional 1,123,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after buying an additional 1,003,876 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after buying an additional 653,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after buying an additional 421,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $39.18 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

