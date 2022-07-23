Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,333 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 36,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

