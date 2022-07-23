Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,920 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of First American Financial worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 37,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $55.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.