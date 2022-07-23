Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,072 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,072 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Xperi worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 243,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $5,846,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XPER. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $15.95 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.82%.

Insider Activity at Xperi

In other news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi Profile

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.