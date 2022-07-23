Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 925 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR opened at $42.67 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARWR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

