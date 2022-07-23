Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of STAAR Surgical worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ STAA opened at $75.95 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.95 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.