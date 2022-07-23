Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,065 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Macy’s worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1,223.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Macy’s Trading Down 1.9 %

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

