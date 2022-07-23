Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Arcosa worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcosa by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,619,000 after purchasing an additional 183,190 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Arcosa by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,797,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 169,334 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in Arcosa by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.52. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

