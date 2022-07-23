Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $117.43 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

