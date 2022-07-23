National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 122.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 27.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Nucor by 20.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.35.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 33.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

