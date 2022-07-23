National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,037 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after buying an additional 539,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after buying an additional 537,126 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Insider Activity

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $209.80 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

