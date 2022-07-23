National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,411 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Brightworth bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

SLV stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

