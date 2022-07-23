National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $175,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $157.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.18 and a 12 month high of $223.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

