National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in AutoZone by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at AutoZone
In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AutoZone Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of AZO opened at $2,147.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,076.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2,023.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AutoZone Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoZone (AZO)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.