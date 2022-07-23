National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in AutoZone by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,147.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,076.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2,023.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.