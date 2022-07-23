National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

