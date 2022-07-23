National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

