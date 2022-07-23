National Asset Management Inc. Has $11.31 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130,802 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 15.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 20,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 155,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

