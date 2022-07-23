National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $259.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.94 and a 200 day moving average of $263.35. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.55.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

