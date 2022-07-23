National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Okta by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Okta by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $137.57. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.44.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

