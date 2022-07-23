National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,214 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 461.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,814 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 44,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 38,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,550 ($54.39) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.36) to GBX 5,600 ($66.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.1 %

About Rio Tinto Group

NYSE:RIO opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $89.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

