National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,078 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.45.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $159.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

