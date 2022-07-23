National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,078 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.45.
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
Zscaler Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $159.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.09.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.