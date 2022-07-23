National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 929 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.14.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $273.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

