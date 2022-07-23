National Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,521 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,521 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

