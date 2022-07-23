National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,176 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 29.3% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 110,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 350.9% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

