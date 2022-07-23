National Asset Management Inc. Sells 685 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VHT opened at $240.15 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.