National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.90.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Recommended Stories

