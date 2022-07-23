National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Aris Gold (OTC:ALLXF)

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aris Gold (OTC:ALLXF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALLXF stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Aris Gold has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Aris Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Colombia and Canada. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal operations consist of the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia; and the Juby project situated in Ontario, Canada.

