National Bank Financial Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to C$70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

WPM stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

