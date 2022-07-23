National Bank Financial Weighs in on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$5.20 million for the quarter.

