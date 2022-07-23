National Bank Financial Weighs in on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$5.20 million for the quarter.
Featured Stories
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.