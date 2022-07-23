National Bankshares Lowers Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$8.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AYA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE AYA opened at C$5.84 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$613.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.61 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Taub acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.21 per share, with a total value of C$432,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,225,762 shares in the company, valued at C$37,677,744.02. Insiders have bought a total of 84,200 shares of company stock valued at $614,008 in the last quarter.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.