National Bankshares Lowers mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$2.00

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDF. Laurentian reduced their price target on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

mdf commerce Price Performance

TSE MDF opened at C$1.63 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of C$1.57 and a 52 week high of C$10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.29. The firm has a market cap of C$71.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.92.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

