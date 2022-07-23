National Bankshares Lowers Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$90.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$115.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.38% from the stock’s current price.

Newmont Stock Performance

TSE NGT opened at C$66.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$65.68 and a twelve month high of C$108.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$80.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.54.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.76 billion.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

