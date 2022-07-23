National Bankshares Lowers Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$39.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 60.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.29.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$24.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$22.81 and a one year high of C$38.51.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

