NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 22.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 1,423.5% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

NetEase Stock Down 4.9 %

NTES opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.73.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

