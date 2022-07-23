Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.60.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Netflix by 184.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Netflix by 10.4% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 32,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 89.6% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

