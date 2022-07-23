Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $211.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Atlantic Securities from $280.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

