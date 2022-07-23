Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $215.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

